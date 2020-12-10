Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle and bikes

HUBBARD COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen vehicle.

It’s a 1997 teal/silver Chevy Pickup 1500. The Chevy Pickup is missing the running boards, has some rust on the front fenders and hail damage to the hood, also has expired registration. The picture provided is of the vehicle description and not of the actual vehicle.

Bikes reported stolen in Hubbard County (Hubbard County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office also reports that some bikes were also taken. If you see the pickup or the bikes, call the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at 218-732-3331 and reference case # 20012351.

