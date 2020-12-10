Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen camper

HUBBARD COUNTY, M.N.(Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 16 foot long, Aerolight C160 Cub Hybrid camper.

It was stolen from the Nevis area in late November.

If you have any information, contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331 and reference case #20012173.

Camper reported stolen in Hubbard County (Hubbard County Sheriff's Office)

