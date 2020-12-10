Grand Forks Police identify person of interest in Budget Inn homicide

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police have identified a person of interest in an apparent homicide at the Budget Inn motel on December 5th.

According to a Grand Forks Police Department press release, they are asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Vincent Chase Villarreal.

Police say Villarreal was last seen leaving the area on foot, heading south.

If you know the current location of Villarreal, please contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods:

Call: 701-746-1000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app

