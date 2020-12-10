Grand Forks Police identify person of interest in Budget Inn homicide
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police have identified a person of interest in an apparent homicide at the Budget Inn motel on December 5th.
According to a Grand Forks Police Department press release, they are asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Vincent Chase Villarreal.
Police say Villarreal was last seen leaving the area on foot, heading south.
If you know the current location of Villarreal, please contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods:
Call: 701-746-1000
Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook or website
App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app
You can find our previous reporting on this story here.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.