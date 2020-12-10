Advertisement

Gov. Burgum extends mask mandate, limits on gatherings

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has extended an executive order that requires people wear masks and limits the size of gatherings until next month.

But the governor announced Wednesday he will allow high school sports to resume next week.

The Republican governor issued the executive order on Nov. 13.

It was set expire Sunday.

Burgum extended the mask mandate until Jan. 18.

Burgum says limited capacity at bars and restaurants and other venues has been extended until Jan. 8.

Burgum said shorter extension “recognizes the economic impact” the restrictions have placed on businesses.

