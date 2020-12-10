Fargo Force name captains and leadership core

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) - The Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League announced their captains and leadership core for the 20-21 season today. Defenseman Nick Strom will wear the “C” as Captain, while 6 other players will rotate wearing the “A” as Alternate Captains.

Head Coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux had this to say about his leaders: “We have a respectful group of diligent, dedicated, hardworking young men in our locker room. Collectively, our players carry themselves with professionalism and class. Our team will continue to grow on & off the ice, and we’ll lean our leadership core to raise the standards in Fargo. Nick Strom, along with our leadership group, are prepared & detailed on a daily basis and bring a high level of care. As a staff, we look forward to continued growth and working with our players to develop into responsible men on & off the ice.”

Strom, a native of Dayton, MN, is in his 2nd season with the Force. The puck moving defenseman had 8 points in 32 games in 19-20, and has a goal and 3 assists in 4 games so far this season, prior to suffering an injury which has caused him to miss the last 3 games. Strom developed his game at Breck HS and with the Minot Minotauros in the NAHL, before the Force drafted him in the 2nd round (19th overall) in the 2019 USHL Phase 2 Entry Draft. He will be attending Western Michigan University in the NCHC next Fall.

The players that will rotate wearing the “A” as Alternate Captains, and form the rest of the leadership core include:

Forward Austin Wong. Wong is in his 1st season with the Force, and has 3 goals and 5 assists for 8 points in 8 games. Wong hales from Cochrane, Alberta, and played for Harvard University last season. He will be returning to Harvard for the 21-20 school year. Austin was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL in 2018, the same year the Force drafted him in the 2nd round (26th overall) in the USHL Phase 2 Entry Draft.

Forward Mason Salquist. Salquist, a Grand Forks, ND native, is back in a Force jersey for his 3rd season. He currently leads the team with 6 goals in 9 games, and had 15 + 12 = 27 points in 46 games last year. Salquist is a product of the GF Red River HS program and will be attending St. Cloud State University next Fall. Mason was originally drafted by the Force in the 2016 Phase 1 Futures draft (6th rd, 94 overall), but was dropped twice by the Force before being acquired from the Janesville Jets of the NAHL midway through the 18-19 season.

Forward Tristan Broz. “Brozie” made an immediate impact with the Force in 19-20 as a HS Junior, as he finished 2nd on the team in scoring with 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 48 games. For that, he was named to the USHL All-rookie 2nd team. He is continuing his scoring prowess this season, as he leads Fargo in scoring with 9 points in 9 games. Broz, from Bloomington, MN, was taken in the 9th round (#142) of the 2018 Phase 1 Futures Draft. Broz is eligible for the 2021 NHL draft. Prior to coming to Fargo, Broz attended Blake School (MN), and Shattuck St. Mary’s (MN). Tristan is committed to the University of Minnesota.

Defenseman Ryan Siedem. Siedem, like Austin Wong played Div. 1 hockey at Harvard University last season. Prior to Harvard, Ryan played a full year for the Central Illinois Flying Aces of the USHL. After that season, he was selected by the Force in the 3rd rd (#31) of the dispersal draft. Siedem adds some offensive punch from the blueline as he is currently tied for 2nd on the team in scoring with 8 points in 8 games. The native of Madison, NJ, he will be returning to Harvard for the 21-22 school year.

Forward Jeremy Davidson. Another player who returned to junior hockey from the NCAA, as Davidson played a full season at UMass in 20-21. Jeremy was born in Schoolcraft, MI, and played his youth hockey for Honeybaked (MI) and Shattuck St. Mary’s (MN). He was acquired by the Force in a trade with Central Illinois in January 2019, and had 17 points in 30 games in a Fargo uniform. Davidson is currently tied for 2nd on the team in scoring with 8 points in 9 games and is uncommitted for the 20-21 season.

Forward Casey McDonald. The pride of Kindersley, SK, Canada, McDonald had 17 points in 45 games for the Force in 19-20. He has a goal and 4 assists in 9 games so far in the 20-21 campaign. He played his youth hockey in Moose Jaw prior to making the Force as a free agent during the 2019 tryout camp. McDonald is uncommitted to an NCAA school thus far.

The Force sit atop the Western Conference standings in the early going of the 20-21 season, with a 7-1-1 record. Fargo travels to Sioux Falls on Saturday, Dec. 12 for a game against their I-29 rivals. The Force next home game is Tues Dec. 29 when they host Sioux City.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.