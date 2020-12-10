Advertisement

Fargo city commissioner asking to end city’s emergency declaration

Fargo City Commission Meeting
Fargo City Commission Meeting(Valley News Live)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo city commissioner is looking to end the city’s emergency declaration.

Tony Gehrig says going back to the regular government would not result in the loss of millions in federal funding.

Of the $55 million, Gehrig says they run the risk of losing $16,000. He says he plans to present the information at next week’s city commission meeting.

“I think the people of Fargo are sick of living like this. They want to have debate, they want to have discussion, they want to know what the government is doing,” Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig says. “Nine, 10 months of an order allowing Tim to be the king is not good. It’s not what our government was set to be.”

Commissioners will vote to continue or end the state of emergency that has been in effect since March.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo river search
Emergency crews searching the Sheyenne River in West Fargo
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
News - Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Woman says man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
The post from Boardwalk Bar and Grill
East Grand Forks Restaurant reopening for dine-in service despite order from Governor Walz

Latest News

A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled,...
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
News - Woman has been recovered from the Sheyenne River - 6PM Update
News - Woman has been recovered from the Sheyenne River - 6PM Update
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 10
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 10
News - 6:00PM News December 10 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News December 10 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News December 10 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News December 10 - Part 2