Fargo city commissioner asking to end city’s emergency declaration

A Fargo city commissioner is looking to end the city's emergency declaration.

Tony Gehrig says going back to the regular government would not result in the loss of millions in federal funding.

Of the $55 million, Gehrig says they run the risk of losing $16,000. He says he plans to present the information at next week’s city commission meeting.

“I think the people of Fargo are sick of living like this. They want to have debate, they want to have discussion, they want to know what the government is doing,” Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig says. “Nine, 10 months of an order allowing Tim to be the king is not good. It’s not what our government was set to be.”

Commissioners will vote to continue or end the state of emergency that has been in effect since March.

