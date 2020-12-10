Emergency crews continue to search the Sheyenne River in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are continuing to search the Sheyenne River in West Fargo.

On Wednesday afternoon, Valley News Live reported that police and emergency crews responded to a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may be in the river.

As of Thursday morning, Valley Water Rescue divers are in the river and K9s are being used to search the riverbanks.

West Fargo Police say their team is utilizing all resources to investigate that section of the river and will expand their search if they don’t find anything.

The crews plan to keep searching until dark.

