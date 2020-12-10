East Grand Forks Restaurant reopening for dine-in service despite order from Governor Walz
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A restaurant in East Grand Forks Minnesota announced on Wednesday that they are reopening for full dine-in services.
The Boardwalk Bar and Grill posted on their Facebook page that they would be reopening and will stay open for dine-in service Tuesday through Saturday.
They also said in the post that they were excited to make this announcement.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered all bars and restaurants to close dine-in services until December 18th as part of a four-week “pause” to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Any businesses that violate the order could face fines as high as $25,000.
We have reached out to the restaurant for comment but have not heard back yet.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.