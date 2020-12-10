Advertisement

Driver runs from police, hits fences, ditches and a rock pile before being arrested

Police graphic
Police graphic(WITN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges following a wild chase where he hit two fences, drove through ditches and then hit a rock pile.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it started at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 near Dawson, ND. Troopers tried to stop a vehicle for speeding, but it kept going on I-94 at speeds of 100 mph.

The police report says the man drove in ditches, smashed through two fences, went in a field and eventually stopped when his car hit a rock pile. After that, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran.

Eventually, authorities arrested 29-year-old John Lindler of Bismarck for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, fleeing police, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and drug offenses. Lindler was hurt in the crash but is expected to be ok.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
West Fargo river search
Emergency crews searching the Sheyenne River in West Fargo
Jeffrey Loraus was arrested for terrorizing, aggravated assault and preventing arrest.
Man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Fargo
News - Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Woman says man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo

Latest News

News - Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Woman says man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Vaccine
8AM Live Webstream - FDA panel meets to vote on Pfizer Covid vaccine authorization
Emergency crews responded to a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may be in the Sheyenne...
Water rescue team to start second day of searching Sheyenne River
SD Governor Kristi Noem
SD Gov. defends handling of coronavirus with budget address