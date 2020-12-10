Driver runs from police, hits fences, ditches and a rock pile before being arrested

DAWSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges following a wild chase where he hit two fences, drove through ditches and then hit a rock pile.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it started at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 near Dawson, ND. Troopers tried to stop a vehicle for speeding, but it kept going on I-94 at speeds of 100 mph.

The police report says the man drove in ditches, smashed through two fences, went in a field and eventually stopped when his car hit a rock pile. After that, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran.

Eventually, authorities arrested 29-year-old John Lindler of Bismarck for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, fleeing police, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and drug offenses. Lindler was hurt in the crash but is expected to be ok.

