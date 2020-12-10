Comm. Gehrig, Recall Mayor’s Emergency Powers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig joins us to talk about the Mayor’s emergency powers and what needs to be done to help Fargo businesses. Plus, you can help by contacting the Fargo City Council to give your point of view before Monday’s meeting:

FARGO CITY COMMISSION

MAYOR TIM MAHONEY 701-241-1310

TONY GEHRIG 701-893-8185

ARLETTE PRESTON 701-715-2862

DAVE PIEPKORN 701-809-5449

JOHN STRAND 701-715-3269

LIVE at 4:30 - Commissioner Tony Gehrig Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig joins us to talk about the Mayor's emergency powers and what needs to be done to help Fargo businesses. Posted by POVnow on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.