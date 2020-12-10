Comm. Gehrig, Recall Mayor’s Emergency Powers
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig joins us to talk about the Mayor’s emergency powers and what needs to be done to help Fargo businesses. Plus, you can help by contacting the Fargo City Council to give your point of view before Monday’s meeting:
FARGO CITY COMMISSION
MAYOR TIM MAHONEY 701-241-1310
TONY GEHRIG 701-893-8185
ARLETTE PRESTON 701-715-2862
DAVE PIEPKORN 701-809-5449
JOHN STRAND 701-715-3269
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.