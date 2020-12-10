Advertisement

Comm. Gehrig, Recall Mayor’s Emergency Powers

Fargo Mayor
Fargo Mayor(Valley News Live)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig joins us to talk about the Mayor’s emergency powers and what needs to be done to help Fargo businesses. Plus, you can help by contacting the Fargo City Council to give your point of view before Monday’s meeting:

FARGO CITY COMMISSION

MAYOR TIM MAHONEY 701-241-1310

TONY GEHRIG 701-893-8185

ARLETTE PRESTON 701-715-2862

DAVE PIEPKORN 701-809-5449

JOHN STRAND 701-715-3269

LIVE at 4:30 - Commissioner Tony Gehrig

Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig joins us to talk about the Mayor's emergency powers and what needs to be done to help Fargo businesses.

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo river search
Emergency crews searching the Sheyenne River in West Fargo
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
News - Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Woman says man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
The post from Boardwalk Bar and Grill
East Grand Forks Restaurant reopening for dine-in service despite order from Governor Walz

Latest News

Sen. Kevin Cramer reacts to the passing of Justice Ginsburg
Sen. Cramer, COVID Relief Bill And Vaccine
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso prepares for COVID-19 vaccine storage and administration
COVID Vaccine Complications
TX Lawsuit Backed By ND AG
Jones Soda, Shellum Family
Jones Soda Honors MN Trucker Partners