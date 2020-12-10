Christmas tree shortage in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Trying to get your hands on a Christmas tree? It might be tougher than you think this year.

“We had over 300 trees. By the weekend after Thanksgiving, they were almost all gone,” Eli Barrett-Learn, who’s selling trees with the Boy Scouts of America, says.

A nationwide tree shortage combined with high demand means fewer trees in the Fargo area.

“A lot of times people travel over the holiday,” mom Tracy Barrett says. “If they travel, I would assume they’re less likely to buy a real tree. There’s something about Christmas, it’s a merry holiday. All of us need as much merriment as we can get.”

It’s good news for local fundraising efforts.

“It’s great that we’re able to sell trees this year because it is one of our fundraisers,” Ken Kroetsch with St. Anthony Knights of Columbus says. “Early in the year, we had to quit our fish fry fundraiser partway through the season because COVID shut everything down.”

But it’s bad news for those still in need of a Christmas tree. Time is running out with many locations planning to wrap up sales by the weekend.

If you’re still searching, Baker Gift and Garden has roughly 100 trees left for sale.

