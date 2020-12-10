575 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 575 new cases of COVID-19 along with 23 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,103 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 136 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.28 percent.

There are now 4,596 active cases in North Dakota, with 302 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.