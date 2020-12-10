Advertisement

575 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 575 new cases of COVID-19 along with 23 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,103 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 136 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.28 percent.

There are now 4,596 active cases in North Dakota, with 302 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo river search
Emergency crews searching the Sheyenne River in West Fargo
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
News - Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Woman says man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
Jeffrey Loraus was arrested for terrorizing, aggravated assault and preventing arrest.
Man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Fargo

Latest News

Camper reported stolen in Hubbard County
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen camper
News - Water Rescue Team Second Day Of Searching Sheyenne River Underway
News - Water Rescue Team Second Day Of Searching Sheyenne River Underway
News - Noon News December 9 - Part 1
News - Noon News December 9 - Part 1
Pickup reported stolen in Hubbard County
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle and bikes
Crews continue to search Sheyenne River in West Fargo
Emergency crews continue to search the Sheyenne River in West Fargo