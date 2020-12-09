Advertisement

Woodrow Wilson High School renamed Dakota High School

Woodrow Wilson High School
Woodrow Wilson High School(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Woodrow Wilson High School in Fargo will be renamed “Dakota High School” starting next school year.

It was decided that the name Woodrow Wilson would be changed due to the racist history of the former president.

The vote to choose a new name was a close call Tuesday night. Dakota High School received 28 points to take the lead, Central High School a close second with 26 points.

A mascot is yet to be determined.

