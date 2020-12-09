Woman Injured After Car Crashes into L&M Meats

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 72-year-old Crookston woman was cited for “Failure to Have Vehicle Under Control” after she drove into the entrance of L&M Meats this afternoon in Grand Forks. It happened just before 2:30 PM. Police tell Valley News Live that Sharon Olslund struck the north entrance to L&M while arriving at the business. A woman in the entryway was struck and injured, and the building suffered significant damage.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call them at (701) 787-8000.

