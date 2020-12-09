Advertisement

Woman Injured After Car Crashes into L&M Meats

Valley News Live
Valley News Live(Valley News Live)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 72-year-old Crookston woman was cited for “Failure to Have Vehicle Under Control” after she drove into the entrance of L&M Meats this afternoon in Grand Forks. It happened just before 2:30 PM. Police tell Valley News Live that Sharon Olslund struck the north entrance to L&M while arriving at the business. A woman in the entryway was struck and injured, and the building suffered significant damage.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call them at (701) 787-8000.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
COVID-19 vaccinations
Where do you stand in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?
Sayler mugshot 2020
Personal trainer gets probation after sexually assaulting women in fake medical study
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

Eagle Valley Park concerns
Neighbors question rezoning of Eagle Valley Park
The first 16,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in West Virginia by Dec....
‘Social Vulnerability’ Guides Vaccine Distribution
MN Candidates Claim Election Irregularities.
MN Candidates Claim Election Irregularities
News - 6:00PM News December 8 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News December 8 - Part 1