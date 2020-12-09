Weekend Anchor/Reporter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are in search of an upbeat and talented weekend anchor for a strong NBC/CBS/CW newsroom that produces the most live local programming each week in the Fargo market. Beyond our market leading position in broadcast our digital and social media presence dwarfs our closest competition. If you want a challenging position with a growing and thriving multi-media organization backed by one of the largest media companies in the country then we need to talk.

We need someone who understands how to craft great stories, develop leads and thrives on breaking news. You must be able to generate creative story ideas and know how to work contacts for leads. In today’s newsroom it’s critical that you can write, shoot and edit your own stories for both on-air and online and help grow our social media platforms. One year of reporting and anchoring experience is essential.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Media Group Inc. which currently owns stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required. Please go to gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to:

Renee Nygren

Assistant News Director Valley News Live

1350 21st Avenue South,

Fargo, ND 58103

or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

