Threatening email sent to NDSU President for involvement in Black Lives Matter protests

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU is investigating another incident of hate speech investigation after an email sent to NDSU President Dean Bresciani from what appears to be a pro-White campus organization.

The email sent on Dec. 7 states Bresciani’s ‘ideas are evil and antiethical to every fiber of our being,’ and call the campus president a ‘biased anti-white political operative.’

Bresciani’s participation in two Black Lives Matter rallies on Dec. 4 and 5 appear to be what prompted the email. The weekend protests were in response to two other racist incidents on campus including a Snapchat group called, ‘N****** R Us,’ as well as a Snapchat video showing multiple NDSU students reenacting the death of George Floyd while laughing.

The email ends by stating the group will continue ‘to recruit sympathetic European-American students to resist your anti-White policies.’

It is signed by the NDSU European-American Student Union. Valley News Live reached out to the group for comment, but has not yet heard back.

