Secret Santa surprises Carrington nursing home with several Christmas trees

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

There’s a special Christmas story out of Carrington, North Dakota.

A Secret Santa came out to the Golden Acres Manor Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facility to line up 57 live Christmas trees.

The anonymous group spent the last three days putting trees outside and in every residents’ room.

A spokesperson for the nursing home said there are many smiling faces after a rough year of COVID-19 and residents not seeing their families.

