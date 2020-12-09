Parents at odds regarding instructional plan announcement for Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The recent decision regarding the instructional plan from Fargo Public Schools sparked controversy.

The group “North Dakota Parents Against Distance Learning” showed support for the district’s decision to keep elementary students in school four days a week and middle and high school students in the hybrid model, applauding school leaders for setting the goal of full, in-person learning by January 19.

Some members say this decision benefits students’ mental health by giving them consistency.

Members also say it benefits students with special needs and those who rely on the resources schools offer in person.

“Hybrid/distance learning, we put disadvantaged children at a much higher rate of issues to do with abuse, domestic violence, hunger,” Fargo parent Alexis Scott said. “Special needs kids are also in that same boat. Virtual learning is not possible for kids with a lot of special needs.”

But the conversation doesn’t stop there.

Members of CARE, Community Alliance for Responsible Education, said the decision to go back to the classroom is reckless.

They expressed concerns that experts are warning of possible spikes of COVID-19 following the holiday season could be costly.

“The levels in our community right now are still extremely high, we have uncontrolled spread and we have an inability to contact trace,” Lori Cline said. “Even though we keep hearing that schools are the safest place for kids, and we believe in general that they are, we don’t think they are right now.”

Ultimately, the Instructional Plan Committee will meet on December 21 to continue the conversation regarding their plans going forward.

