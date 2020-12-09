New Covid-19 assistance program opens to help healthcare workers and first responders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new assistance program has just opened to help frontline healthcare workers and first responders directly impacted by Covid-19.

The North Dakota Medical Expense Assistance Program, also known as MEAP, will provide Covid-19 related expenses to these workers.

Eligible applicants may qualify to receive funding up to $5,000.

These funds provided through CARES Act dollars received by the state of North Dakota and administered by the North Dakota Department of Commerce and must be spent by the end of the year.

To be eligible for MEAP, an applicant must:

be a first responder or frontline healthcare worker infected with COVID-19 (employee or volunteer) per Executive Orders 2020-12 and 2020-12.2, and

have received a positive COVID-19 medical diagnosis, and

have been denied a claim, or have not applied, for workers’ compensation benefits from WSI for COVID-19.

The following individuals are NOT eligible for an award under the MEAP:

Individuals with an accepted workers’ compensation claim for COVID-19 as defined under Executive Order 2020-12 and 2020-12.2.

Applicants may be eligible for $1,000 grant if they meet the above eligibility requirements.

They may be eligible for an additional $4,000 if they did not have private health insurance coverage at the time they received treatment for COVID-19.

To see the list of who qualifies or how to apply, you can head over to https://ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/north-dakota-medical-expense-assistance

