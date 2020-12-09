Advertisement

New Covid-19 assistance program opens to help healthcare workers and first responders

Eligible applicants may qualify to receive funding up to $5,000. For starters, to qualify, you must be a first responder or frontline healthcare worker infected with COVID-19, including an employee or volunteer.
KFYR-TV
KFYR-TV(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new assistance program has just opened to help frontline healthcare workers and first responders directly impacted by Covid-19.

The North Dakota Medical Expense Assistance Program, also known as MEAP, will provide Covid-19 related expenses to these workers.

Eligible applicants may qualify to receive funding up to $5,000.

These funds provided through CARES Act dollars received by the state of North Dakota and administered by the North Dakota Department of Commerce and must be spent by the end of the year.

To be eligible for MEAP, an applicant must:

be a first responder or frontline healthcare worker infected with COVID-19 (employee or volunteer) per Executive Orders 2020-12 and 2020-12.2, and

have received a positive COVID-19 medical diagnosis, and

have been denied a claim, or have not applied, for workers’ compensation benefits from WSI for COVID-19.

The following individuals are NOT eligible for an award under the MEAP:

Individuals with an accepted workers’ compensation claim for COVID-19 as defined under Executive Order 2020-12 and 2020-12.2.

Applicants may be eligible for $1,000 grant if they meet the above eligibility requirements.

They may be eligible for an additional $4,000 if they did not have private health insurance coverage at the time they received treatment for COVID-19.

To see the list of who qualifies or how to apply, you can head over to https://ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/north-dakota-medical-expense-assistance

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Sanford Hospital seeing a good availability of beds.
Hospital bed availability in Fargo-Moorhead area
Valley News Live
Woman Injured After Car Crashes into L&M Meats

Latest News

473 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in North Dakota
4,539 new Covid cases, 82 more deaths in Minnesota
Michael Zaliznock was arrested following a wild chase in Cass County.
Man arrested after taking police on chase reaching 100+ mph
Weather - Valley Today Weather - December 9
Weather - Valley Today Weather - December 9