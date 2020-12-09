Neighbors question rezoning of Eagle Valley Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There’s some concern tonight for people living in a south Fargo neighborhood.

Developers bought a park near Davies High School and are looking to put new homes on the lot. Meanwhile, neighbors say that wasn’t part of the plan.

Tamra McCullough says she’s always wanted a home in a wide-open space.

“I’m a country girl and I didn’t want a fence,” she says.

That’s what she thought she signed up for when she and her family moved to Eagle Valley.

“It just makes you sad when you know you’re going to lose green space. Once it’s gone, you can’t get it back.”

McCullough says it felt like a bait and switch when she opened a letter saying the park had been sold.

“It was so upsetting.”

Frustrations grew when she learned it was sold to a developer with plans to put 40 single-family lots in its place.

“There’s just constant commotion coming in and out of the high school,” she says. “Let alone add 40 new houses of congestion.”

McCullough and neighbors like Damon Kelly have been pushing back against city leaders.

“We were lied to because if you went to all the websites, it said it was going to be for a park,” Kelly says. “Homebuyers do their due diligence and they still end up in a bad situation.”

The project was approved by the planning commission earlier this month. Now city commissioners will have the final say.

“I would like to see the city do the right thing by our residents,” McCullough says.

For now, the neighbors wait. City leaders are still working to set a date to approve--or deny--the rezoning of the park.

Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.