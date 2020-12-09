Moorhead man faces several charges following weekend shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Clay County Attorney’s Office has received the request for filing several charges regarding a shooting that occurred on December 6th.

Michael Aaron, age 26, of Moorhead, is suspected of committing the following: Felony Reckless Discharge of a Firearm Endangering Safety, Felony Second Degree Assault, Gross Misdemeanor Recklessly Handles or Uses a Weapon and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault.

Once the County Attorney’s Office reviews the charges, Aaron will receive a summons to appear in Clay County Court.

