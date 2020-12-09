Advertisement

MN Candidates Claim Election Irregularities

By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Candidates for MN offices and members of the MN Election Integrity Team shared a conversation on their concern about election irregularities and how challenging it’s been to get information from their district election offices to confirm their concerns. Included in the conversation were Edwin Hahn, candidate for Legislative District 04A, Jose Jimenez, Esq, a State Senate candidate for District 57 and Sandra Jimenez, House Candidate for 57B, and Donna Bergstrom Senate District 7 candidate.

