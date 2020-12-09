Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A Breckenridge woman is out hundreds of dollars. She hired a man representing himself as a contractor in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“I was upset that I got ripped off. I had seen that Valley News Live had done a story on him a few years ago,” victim Sarah Boe says. “I thought, this guy is still at it.”

We’ve been telling you about him and his contracting scheme for years. Now, he’s striking again.

“Sick to my stomach,” Boe says. “I couldn’t believe it.”

That’s how Boe felt after learning she was just one of several in the Valley to be scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

“Somebody needs to warn other people,” she says.

She found Tony Cline and his work on a Facebook marketplace, saying she paid him $800 in cash to build a vanity and linen tower for her bathroom. But it never got done.

“Consumers should not, under any circumstances, accept his offer or bids to do work,” Parrell Grossman with the Consumer Protection Division at the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office says. “It is illegal and they are likely going to get burned.”

Grossman and those with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry say Cline was banned in 2018 from contracting on both sides of the river.

He will be until he pays back the $20,000 he owes in restitution in each state.

“Consumers experienced a significant number of problems with Anthony or Tony Cline,” Grossman says. “The workmanship was shoddy if he completed the work at all.”

It’s not enough to put Cline behind bars.

“I just want my money back,” Boe says. “I mean, $800 is a lot of money.”

Grossman says for that to happen, the project has to be more than $4,000. The best thing Boe can do now--take it up in small claims court.

We made several attempts to get into contact with Cline but weren’t able to reach him.

The people we talked to are urging you to contact them if you have been scammed by Cline. They also say you should call your local authorities.

