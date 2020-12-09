Man leads Clay County deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A man driving a stolen vehicle in Dilworth led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at around 2:24 p.m. about a vehicle stolen from a business.

Someone was following the vehicle down U.S. Highway 10 and keeping Red River Regional Dispatch updated on its location.

Deputies found the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop in rural Glyndon. The driver refused to stop and the pursuit began, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

Police deployed a tire-deflating device as the vehicle sped down 120th street from Averill. The device hit the vehicle’s driver’s side tires, and the driver travelled for another two miles before coming to a stop.

35-year-old Jason Jensen was arrested for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Police say other charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.