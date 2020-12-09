Advertisement

Man dies in Itasca County crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR HILL CITY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a crash involving a logging truck and an SUV in Itasca County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Hwy. 169 around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The crash report says 69-year-old Michael Brandt from Deerwood, MN was driving north on the highway when he crossed the center line and crashed into the side of the semi. Brandt died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old man from Grand Rapids, MN was not hurt.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

