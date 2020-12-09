Man arrested after taking police on chase reaching 100+ mph

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase and crash in Cass County early Wednesday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they spotted a car around 1 a.m. and tried to stop it for reckless driving on I-94 near Casselton.

The driver took off, heading east and eventually went on county roads going 100+ mph. At one point, the driver couldn’t take a curve and crashed near Horace.

Michael Zaliznock of Williston was then arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension and fleeing police.

