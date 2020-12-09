Man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Fargo man is in jail after a four-hour standoff on Fargo’s north side.

Police were called just before 6 Tuesday night about someone spraying pepper spray and threatening to kill people with a knife in the 2500 block of 8th street north.

They say 36-year-old Jeffrey Loraus barricaded himself in his apartment and refused to talk with police.

He was arrested around 10 P.M. by the Red River SWAT Team.

Loraus in jail for terrorizing, aggravated assault, and preventing arrest.

