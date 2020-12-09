Advertisement

Man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Fargo

Jeffrey Loraus was arrested for terrorizing, aggravated assault and preventing arrest.
Jeffrey Loraus was arrested for terrorizing, aggravated assault and preventing arrest.(Cass County, ND Jail)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Fargo man is in jail after a four-hour standoff on Fargo’s north side.

Police were called just before 6 Tuesday night about someone spraying pepper spray and threatening to kill people with a knife in the 2500 block of 8th street north.

They say 36-year-old Jeffrey Loraus barricaded himself in his apartment and refused to talk with police.

He was arrested around 10 P.M. by the Red River SWAT Team.

Loraus in jail for terrorizing, aggravated assault, and preventing arrest.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
Sanford Hospital seeing a good availability of beds.
Hospital bed availability in Fargo-Moorhead area
Valley News Live
Woman Injured After Car Crashes into L&M Meats
586 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths in North Dakota

Latest News

Crews went to the Loaf 'N Jug on 12th Ave. N. and University for a car vs. gas pump call.
Emergency crews respond to car vs. gas pump crash
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
School Instructional Plan
Parents at odds regarding instructional plan announcement for Fargo Public Schools
News - Parents at odds over Faro School District's Learning Model
News - Parents at odds over Faro School District's Learning Model