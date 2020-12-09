Late power play goal hands top-ranked North Dakota its first loss

OMAHA, Neb. (UND Athletics) - Ninth-ranked Denver got a power-play goal late to break a 2-all tie and handed No. 1 North Dakota its first loss, 3-2, Tuesday afternoon in the NCHC pod at Baxter Arena. DU (1-3) took advantage of a late five-minute major, getting the game-winner with 2:02 left and just 20 seconds remaining in that lengthy man advantage.

Denver got going first, scoring on its first power play at 12:37 as McKade Webster banged home a rebound that came off the back wall and right to him on the doorstep. Just one minute later, Kowen Olischefski put North Dakota down two goals for the first time this season.

After UND got its first power-play opportunity, the Fighting Hawks wasted little time cashing it in. Sophomore Shane Pinto won a clean draw in the offensive zone to Matt Kiersted, who fed Jordan Kawaguchi for a blistering one-timer and his second goal of the season at 14:21.

Denver controlled the play in the early stages of the middle frame until North Dakota got the equalizer late. With 37 left in the period, Denver was whistled for interference to put the North Dakota power play back out there. Again, the Fighting Hawks cashed in as Kiersted’s drive from the point was stopped by Chrona but Collin Adams collected the loose change in front. The senior deposited it for his first goal of the season and North Dakota’s fifth power play in the last two games.

Brendan Budy was whistled for a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding with 6:42 to go in the third period. DU took a minor penalty in the middle of that man advantage and North Dakota appeared set to kill the penalty altogether until freshman Carter Savoie scored his fifth goal of the season with just 20 seconds to go in the power play.

Adam Scheel suffered the loss in net for the Fighting Hawks, making 26 stops on 29 shots.

North Dakota will play unbeaten Minnesota Duluth Thursday.

