Advertisement

Heitkamp passed over for Ag Secretary

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to multiple news outlets, President-Elect Joe Biden selected former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to retain his old job in January.

Vilsack served in this post under President Barack Obama and is also a former governor of Iowa.

This selection had been closely followed by much of the nation, and had been a point of debate within the Democratic Party up to this point. Many in the party argued that the selection should be someone from outside the Midwest, as it has a tendency to be filled by.

Former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has been a rumored possibility for the job. When asked about her thoughts on the position and her candidacy, she regularly said she would help the Biden administration and transition team however she could.

A spokeswoman for Heitkamp said: “Senator Heitkamp congratulates Secretary Vilsack on his expected nomination. Senator Heitkamp has spent her career addressing the challenges facing rural America and lifting up struggling families and communities. Her work will absolutely continue. As she has said, she is willing to help President-elect Biden in any way she can, that makes sense for the incoming administration and that makes sense for her.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
Sanford Hospital seeing a good availability of beds.
Hospital bed availability in Fargo-Moorhead area
Valley News Live
Woman Injured After Car Crashes into L&M Meats
586 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths in North Dakota

Latest News

Michael Zaliznock was arrested following a wild chase in Cass County.
Man arrested after taking police on chase reaching 100+ mph
Weather - Valley Today Weather - December 9
Weather - Valley Today Weather - December 9
Valley Today: Top morning news and weather headlines on Dec. 9th, 2020.
Valley Today: Dec. 9th top morning headlines
Crews went to the Loaf 'N Jug on 12th Ave. N. and University for a car vs. gas pump call.
Emergency crews respond to car vs. gas pump crash
Jeffrey Loraus was arrested for terrorizing, aggravated assault and preventing arrest.
Man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Fargo