Advertisement

Fargo Police warns of COVID-19 vaccine scam

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon become available, so the Fargo Police Department would like you...
The COVID-19 vaccine will soon become available, so the Fargo Police Department would like you to keep an eye on vaccine-related scams.(MGN Image)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 vaccine will soon become available, so the Fargo Police Department would like you to keep an eye on vaccine-related scams.

Here’s what you need to know to avoid this kind of scam:

  • You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.
  • You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.
  • You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, that’s a scam.

Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information. Instead, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with your state or territory attorney general through consumerresources.org, the consumer website of the National Association of Attorneys General.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Sanford Hospital seeing a good availability of beds.
Hospital bed availability in Fargo-Moorhead area
Valley News Live
Woman Injured After Car Crashes into L&M Meats

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum News Conference
4:00PM Webstream - – Gov. Doug Burgum News Conference
Faces several charges
Moorhead man faces several charges following weekend shooting
Threatening email sent to NDSU President for involvement in Black Lives Matter protests
New Covid-19 assistance program opens to help healthcare workers and first responders
New Covid-19 assistance program opens to help healthcare workers and first responders