Fargo Police warns of COVID-19 vaccine scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 vaccine will soon become available, so the Fargo Police Department would like you to keep an eye on vaccine-related scams.

Here’s what you need to know to avoid this kind of scam:

You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, that’s a scam.

Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information. Instead, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with your state or territory attorney general through consumerresources.org, the consumer website of the National Association of Attorneys General.

