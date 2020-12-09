Fargo leader says funding wont be lost if city ends emergency declaration

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo city commissioner says millions in federal funding aren’t at risk, if the city ends it’s emergency declaration. Tony Gehrig says a small portion of the 55 million dollars might be lost, if Fargo made the move. He says the argument of losing the money was made by other city leaders, when he discussed ending the declaration a couple of weeks ago. He says he has proof and plans to present it, as the matter is expected to surface at next week’s city commission meeting.

