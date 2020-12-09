Advertisement

Fargo decides on school boundary changes

By Mike Morken
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo school board, on a 5-3 vote, has decided on a plan that changes school boundaries within the district. Plan A, calls for an area west of 25th street and north of 17th avenue, to be assigned to Ben Franklin and Fargo North. All of Kennedy to Carl Ben Eielson and Fargo South and all of Eagles will go to Discovery and Davies. It takes affect for the 2022-2023 school year. School administrators will now come up with a transition plan and will bring it back to the board for consideration.

