Emergency crews are currently searching the Sheyenne River in West Fargo

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police and emergency crews are responding to the Sheyenne River in West Fargo right now.

Officials on scene say they cannot confirm what or who they are looking for.

Our reporter on scene says dogs and also a drone are in the area to help with the search. The West Fargo Fire Department says 13th Avenue from Sheyenne Street to 9th Street West is currently closed and they are asking drivers to stay away from this area.

We’ll continue to follow this breaking story for you.

