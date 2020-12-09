Cass County Sheriff’s Office warns public of two scams targeting Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public of two separate scams that are making the rounds through the F-M Area.

𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐦 𝟏-

Scammers are ‘spoofing’ the phone number of the Cass County Sheriff Office main line identifying themselves as a deputy and notifying people they have an active arrest warrant.

It is concerning because the call being placed appears to come from a legitimate law enforcement source. The phone number being used is: (701) 241-5800.

Please note, at times Cass County personnel will place phone calls notifying individuals of an active warrant in an attempt to set up a court appearance. However, under no circumstances is bond payment requested by the sheriff’s office personnel over the telephone.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will accept payment on a warrant; however, the bond must be paid in cash and must be done at the courthouse. If you have any questions regarding an active warrant and/or the validity of a phone call being notified of an active warrant, the sheriff’s office encourages you to call our warrant division at (701) 241-1283.

They want to remind the public to remain vigilant if they receive a phone call from an alleged law enforcement officer and/or agency.

If an individual identifies themselves as a deputy from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and they are unprofessional, contact the Sheriff’s Office.

𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐦 𝟐-

Scammers are contacting individuals claiming they won a significant cash prize through the Publishers Clearing House.

The scammer notifies the “winner” that a payment upfront is needed in order to claim their winnings. Please know, if you were to legitimately win a prize through an authentic company, you would not be requested to pay anything up front. All fees would be removed from the sum of your winnings.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re unaware of anyone falling victim to either of the scams.

