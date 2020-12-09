473 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 473 new cases of COVID-19 along with 16 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,080 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 116 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 7.49 percent.

There are now 4,554 active cases in North Dakota, with 284 patients hospitalized.

