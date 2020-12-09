Advertisement

473 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 473 new cases of COVID-19 along with 16 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,080 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 116 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 7.49 percent.

There are now 4,554 active cases in North Dakota, with 284 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Sanford Hospital seeing a good availability of beds.
Hospital bed availability in Fargo-Moorhead area
Valley News Live
Woman Injured After Car Crashes into L&M Meats

Latest News

Threatening email sent to NDSU President for involvement in Black Lives Matter protests
New Covid-19 assistance program opens to help healthcare workers and first responders
New Covid-19 assistance program opens to help healthcare workers and first responders
News - Noon News December 9 - Part 1
News - Noon News December 9 - Part 1
Weather - Noon Weather - December 9
Weather - Noon Weather - December 9
Mr. Food - Sweet Potato Pancakes - December 9
Mr. Food - Sweet Potato Pancakes - December 9