BOWDLE, S.D. (KFYR) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake 7 miles NNW of Bowdle, South Dakota. The quake struck just before midnight Wednesday. The last earthquake to hit Walworth County, SD was November, 1989.

It’s not known if any structures are damaged or people were injured at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.