Where do you stand in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?

There’s a tool to help you predict how long you’ll have to wait in line before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the vaccine expected sometime this month, we’re hearing that healthcare workers will be among the first to get the vaccine.

Like most of you, we were curious to know how long the line will be before it’s our turn.

Ariadne Labs worked with the Surgo Foundation to come up with a Vaccine Allocation Planner.

State decision-makers and public health departments are using it to create COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans. The New York Times has taken that data and made it into an easy-to-use calculator, and it’s pretty simple.

You enter your age and the county where you live. Then answer two questions about your job and whether you have covid-related health risks.

Valley News Live sat down with the Surgo Foundation Monday that said they’re hoping North Dakota and Minnesota state health officials can use the tool to allocate the scarce amount of doses of the vaccine they have.

“It really helps the state and local officials as well as the average person in any community to understand how many people in their community actually fall into these priority groups,” said Surgo Foundation Research Scientist Dr. Nicholas Stewart.

To see where you stand, click here.

