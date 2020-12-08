Two suspects break-in to LaMoure County gas station, rip out ATM with tow rope

LITCHVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small North Dakota convenience store is asking for help identifying two men after surveillance video shows them breaking into the building, tying a tow rope around an ATM before yanking it through the store’s window and driving off with it.

It all happened early Sunday morning just before four at the City View Fuel gas station near Litchville.

“Here comes the ATM!” manager Rhonda Smith said as she watched back the security video.

It happened in just eight minutes.

“It takes a lot of guts,” Smith said.

Video shows the two masked men pulling into the gas station parking lot Sunday morning at 3:52, smashing one of the store’s windows and jumping inside.

“It’s a really sick feeling,” Smith said.

The two suspects wrapped a tow rope and chain around the ATM before hopping back in the pickup and driving a few feet in an effort to rip the machine off its foundation. Smith says they’re not exactly sure how much the two walked away with, but estimate it was around $2,000.

“We’ve had a tough year the way it is, and then all of a sudden they decide to do this. It’s like, seriously? Get a real job!” Smith said.

Smith says they believe the men may have been scouting the store prior to the break in, as it seems they knew where the store’s cameras were located and were able to keep their plate numbers hidden.

“It’s really sickening. I could not even sleep last night. My mind just goes, and goes and goes,” she said.

Smith says she and her staff will be reviewing the footage to see if anyone recognizes the men from previous customer encounters like one she recently had.

“There was a person that came in, went to the bathroom, walked over to the ATM machine and just kind of stood there. Didn’t buy anything, didn’t take any money out, didn’t make any eye contact,” she said.

Smith says while there is significant damage inside her store, she’s just glad she and her staff are safe.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black or dark blue Toyota pickup and is believed to be a 2010 model or newer. The suspects are described as white males, about six feet tall. One is believed to be in his 30s, with the other possibly in his 50s.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the LaMoure County Sheriff’s Office at 701-883-5720.

