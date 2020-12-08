Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles name Jalen Hurts as new starting quarterback

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Philadelphia Eagles have named Jalen Hurts as its new starting quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carson Wentz will backup Hurts this Sunday when the Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints.

Wentz was replaced by Hurts on Sunday during the Eagles 16-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Wentz had 6 completions for 79 yards against the Packers and was also sacked four times.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
COVID-19 vaccinations
Where do you stand in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?
Sayler mugshot 2020
Personal trainer gets probation after sexually assaulting women in fake medical study
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

MN, ND COVID Numbers
MN, ND Numbers Trend Down, Did Mitigation Work?
Governor Walz COVID-19 Briefing
1:30PM Webstream: : Governor Walz to Discuss Minnesota’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
News - Sanford Weighs In On Hospital Capacity & Vaccine Distribution
News - Sanford Weighs In On Hospital Capacity & Vaccine Distribution
News - More Details Expected Today On MN COVID Vaccine
News - More Details Expected Today On MN COVID Vaccine