Advertisement

NDSU Administrators meet with Black Lives Matter group

NDSU Administration
NDSU Administration(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU Administration met with members of the local Black Lives Matter group Monday.

This comes after protests on campus both Friday and Saturday in response to a racist Snapchat group involving NDSU students.

The group is for action and change to NDSU’s hate speech policy to include more serious punishment for those who violate it.

They also say the offense should appear on the student’s record.

Also, the group is asking for more resources like counseling for students of color, and they want more representation of minorities in NDSU leadership.

“The administration could have decided to take more stern action on these children,” Solomon Sewell said. “They could have suspended them, expelled them or taken academic probation. Me and some of the other black leaders in the room felt if perhaps it wasn’t an all-white administration or an all-white group of individuals trying to affect change on campus, perhaps something more could have been done and we would have never have to have been in that meeting in the first place.”

Black Lives Matter plans to meet with the NDSU Administration again later in the week.

They plan to ask for a statement from campus leaders committing to change and taking action toward mitigating hate speech.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
UPDATE: Man found dead in hotel identified
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result
North Fargo Fire
Officials respond to fire in north Fargo
Two injured in crash after high-speed chase on I-94

Latest News

School Boundary Changes
Fargo parents ask for school boundary changes to be put on hold
COVID-19 vaccinations
Where do you stand in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?
Surveillance video of two men stealing ATM machine
Two suspects break-in to LaMoure County gas station, rip out ATM with tow rope
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 7
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 7