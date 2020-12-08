NDSU Administrators meet with Black Lives Matter group

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU Administration met with members of the local Black Lives Matter group Monday.

This comes after protests on campus both Friday and Saturday in response to a racist Snapchat group involving NDSU students.

The group is for action and change to NDSU’s hate speech policy to include more serious punishment for those who violate it.

They also say the offense should appear on the student’s record.

Also, the group is asking for more resources like counseling for students of color, and they want more representation of minorities in NDSU leadership.

“The administration could have decided to take more stern action on these children,” Solomon Sewell said. “They could have suspended them, expelled them or taken academic probation. Me and some of the other black leaders in the room felt if perhaps it wasn’t an all-white administration or an all-white group of individuals trying to affect change on campus, perhaps something more could have been done and we would have never have to have been in that meeting in the first place.”

Black Lives Matter plans to meet with the NDSU Administration again later in the week.

They plan to ask for a statement from campus leaders committing to change and taking action toward mitigating hate speech.

