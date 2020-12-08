MSUM president responds to recent racist actions by area college students

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The president of Minnesota State University Moorhead says their campus community is denouncing racism and making changes to ensure all students feel safe and secure.

In an email to students and staff, President Anne Blackhurst says, “During the past week, several social media posts by NDSU students have provided a stark reminder of the racism that exists within the Fargo-Moorhead community. Although the posts were not authored by members of the MSUM community, they affect all of us, particularly our Black students and colleagues.”

To ensure students at MSUM feel safe, the university is making changes to every class syllabi and creating a Bias Incident Response Team.

The new addition to the syllabi will give students directions on how to report allegations of bias incidents, such as bigotry and harassment. Students will also be able to go to the Bias Incident Response Team, composed of MSUM administration, staff and a faculty and student representative. That team will review each case and take appropriate action.

Blackhurst also says the university will be holding mandatory fall training for employees on these issues and how to handle them.

“Together, we can ensure that our campus community is free from acts of bigotry, intimidation, and harassment. We can also do our part to advance racial and social justice on campus and in the broader Fargo-Moorhead community,” Blackhurst says.

