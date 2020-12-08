Minnesota lays out plan to receive and distribute vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota is ready to receive and distribute a vaccine safely and effectively the moment it is made available to the states.

The Governor’s presentation on the distribution of the vaccine can be found here.

The Governor outlined three principles that will guide the distribution of the vaccine.

Immunize for impact: Maximize immediate health benefit, reduce death, and minimize the harm created by COVID-19 by starting with those most susceptible to serious complications and those who care for them.

Equitable distribution and access: Make sure no procedural or structural issues impact access to the vaccine among any particular group or population. And help ensure Minnesotans in every corner and every community know they can trust the process, the safety, and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Transparency: Share information as quickly as possible with Minnesotans.

The process for distributing the vaccine is complex and is led by the federal government.

To get the vaccine to Minnesotans requires a few steps from the federal government and the State of Minnesota, as follows:

The federal government will:

Regulate vaccine development and approve those that are safe and effective.

Work with vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna to procure vaccines.

Tell states how many vaccines they get and when.

Convene a committee of experts that helps prioritize who gets the vaccine in each phase.

Ship the vaccine to Minnesota.

The State of Minnesota will:

Work with hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, tribal health, and local public health to get the vaccine out to Minnesotans.

The state says there are factors outside of their control that will dictate the timing.

The infrastructure in Minnesota is in place to deliver a COVID vaccine to everyone in the state.

A statewide coalition has planned to be ready for the moment the vaccine comes.

For more information on Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, click here.

