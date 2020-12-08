Minnesota BCA searching for missing girl, her father

LEECH LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a young girl last seen with her father.

The BCA says 10-year-old Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was last seen with her dad on Sunday, Dec. 6 in the Cass Lake, MN area.

Her father, 29-year-old Jonathan Whitefeather, was last seen driving a ’97 Maroon Chevy Suburban with MN plates 632-TJW.

Mika is described as having brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, purple leggings and a red face mask.

Anyone with information on where the child or her father could be are urged to call 911.

