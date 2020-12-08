Advertisement

Minnesota BCA searching for missing girl, her father

Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was last seen with her father on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was last seen with her father on Sunday, Dec. 6.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:35 AM CST
LEECH LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a young girl last seen with her father.

The BCA says 10-year-old Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was last seen with her dad on Sunday, Dec. 6 in the Cass Lake, MN area.

Her father, 29-year-old Jonathan Whitefeather, was last seen driving a ’97 Maroon Chevy Suburban with MN plates 632-TJW.

Mika is described as having brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, purple leggings and a red face mask.

Anyone with information on where the child or her father could be are urged to call 911.

