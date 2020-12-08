Advertisement

Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges and another person is in the hospital with critical injuries following a domestic assault.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of 26th St. N. around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 for reports of an assault.

When police arrived, they say the victim had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, the victim’s current status is unknown at this time.

Officers then arrested 27-year-old Cody Plumlee of Fargo for aggravated domestic assault, burglary, fleeing in a vehicle and theft of an automobile.

Police say charges may change depending on the health status of the victim.

