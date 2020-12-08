Advertisement

Hospital bed availability in Fargo-Moorhead area

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hospitals across Minnesota are reaching their bed capacities as Covid-19 cases surge.

Many are worried that the major hospitals in the Fargo and Moorhead areas will soon fill up.

Valley News Live spoke with Vice President of Sanford Doug Griffin as he explains that the hospital is seeing a good availability of beds.

The hospital will continue accepting patients of all types all across North Dakota.

If the hospital happens to ever get full, they will make room especially for those that has went through traumas, heart attacks and strokes.

With the vaccine soon arriving, Dr. Griffin believes the beds will become more available slowly but surely.

“We know that it probably won’t be until the second quarter of 2021 where we really can get a large number of the public vaccinated and that’s really what we need to basically squelch these,” explained Dr. Griffin.

Sanford has enough employees to line up and provide the vaccine at designated locations.

The first priority group is estimated to get the vaccine as early as December 16th.

Dr. Griffin urges the public to continuing wear your face masks and social distancing.

