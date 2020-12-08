Advertisement

Gap store in West Acres Mall closing

The mall posted on its facebook page Tuesday that Gap will be closing at the end of January.
The mall posted on its facebook page Tuesday that Gap will be closing at the end of January.(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be one less place to shop at in the West Acres Mall. The mall posted on its facebook page Tuesday that Gap will be closing at the end of January.

The mall also says that Gap has been a struggling brand nationally and many Gap stores across the country are closing. In October, the mall announced the opening of Athleta, a women’s activewear brand, which is owned by Gap. They still plan on opening in winter 2021.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
COVID-19 vaccinations
Where do you stand in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?
Sayler mugshot 2020
Personal trainer gets probation after sexually assaulting women in fake medical study
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result
Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition

Latest News

Governor Walz COVID-19 Briefing
1:30PM Webstream: : Governor Walz to Discuss Minnesota’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
News - Sanford Weighs In On Hospital Capacity & Vaccine Distribution
News - Sanford Weighs In On Hospital Capacity & Vaccine Distribution
News - More Details Expected Today On MN COVID Vaccine
News - More Details Expected Today On MN COVID Vaccine
Sanford Hospital seeing a good availability of beds.
Hospital bed availability in Fargo-Moorhead area
Weather - Noon Weather - December 8
Weather - Noon Weather - December 8