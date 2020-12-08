Gap store in West Acres Mall closing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be one less place to shop at in the West Acres Mall. The mall posted on its facebook page Tuesday that Gap will be closing at the end of January.

The mall also says that Gap has been a struggling brand nationally and many Gap stores across the country are closing. In October, the mall announced the opening of Athleta, a women’s activewear brand, which is owned by Gap. They still plan on opening in winter 2021.

