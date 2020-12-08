Advertisement

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.(Source: US Air Force/Defense Dept via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager, who was the first to break the sound barrier, has died, according to his official Twitter account.

Yeager served as a fighter pilot in World War II before becoming a test pilot for the Air Force. He became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.

He became a household name thanks to the 1983 film “The Right Stuff,” based on a novel by Tom Wolfe.

