Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo

A Fargo man warns you to bring your deliveries inside and fast. This comes after he caught a female taking multiple packages from his home last weekend.

The exclusive Ring Doorbell video captured a female walking up to Bryan Erstad’s door in broad daylight. She reached down to grab four packages from the Osgood home and took off. Two of those packages were Christmas presents for his kids.

Somebody also stole a Christmas decoration on the side of his home.

“It’s sad,” said Bryan Erstad. “They’re kind of bummed in general that stuff got stolen, so they’re pretty shook up about it. Certainly a good lesson for them and everyone to learn, I think.”

Erstad said it goes beyond stealing hundreds of dollars inside packages.

“You should probably think about other people when you do things like that because it affects more than just you but other people you steal from and their kids and children and even the community,” said Erstad.

Fargo police said there haven’t been more package thefts recently, but that could change as items you bought on Black Friday and Cyber Monday start showing up on your doorstep.

“Right now, we could see an increase in these package thefts, so it’s really important to make sure that we’re following those tracking numbers and securing those packages as soon as possible,” said Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police.

She adds that you should file a police report and send any video you may have like Erstad did right away, so this doesn’t happen to you.

Fargo police also said to watch out for packages in apartment entryways.

