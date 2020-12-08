Court documents indicate person of interest in homicide investigation arrested on various charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A person of interest in a homicide investigation is now in the Grand Forks County jail.

He’s 57-year-old William Raymond Poitra and he’s being held on unrelated charges.

Court documents say police had been looking for Poitra’s car in connection with the homicide investigation. Officers found Poitra’s car on 7th St. N. around 8 p.m. Saturday. They say Poitra was standing outside of a nearby home.

Court documents say Poitra resisted arrest and that police also found meth on him. He was eventually taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.