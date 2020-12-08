Advertisement

Bemidji Police reminding you to lock car doors and take keys after seeing increase in car thefts

(KGWN)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police is reminding you to lock your vehicle and never leave the keys in it unattended following an up-tick of vehicle thefts. The Police Department says 10 vehicles were stolen in November.

The Department also says keys left in an unattended vehicle is a violation of city ordinance. You could get a ticket for leaving your vehicle unattended, or worse, your vehicle could be stolen.

Bemidji Police seeing up-tick in vehicle thefts
Bemidji Police seeing up-tick in vehicle thefts(Bemidji Police)

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
COVID-19 vaccinations
Where do you stand in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?
Sayler mugshot 2020
Personal trainer gets probation after sexually assaulting women in fake medical study
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result
Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition

Latest News

William Poitra
Court documents indicate person of interest in homicide investigation arrested on various charges
MN COVID
3,080 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths in Minnesota
Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
MSUM president responds to recent racist actions by area college students