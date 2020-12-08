Bemidji Police reminding you to lock car doors and take keys after seeing increase in car thefts

BEMIDJI, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police is reminding you to lock your vehicle and never leave the keys in it unattended following an up-tick of vehicle thefts. The Police Department says 10 vehicles were stolen in November.

The Department also says keys left in an unattended vehicle is a violation of city ordinance. You could get a ticket for leaving your vehicle unattended, or worse, your vehicle could be stolen.

Bemidji Police seeing up-tick in vehicle thefts (Bemidji Police)

